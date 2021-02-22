Rachel Antonoff

Pair this easy, lightweight linen blazer back to its heart's true partner (the Bea Pant) for an obvious hole in one look or go wild and wear it with jeans! The choice is yours (but those are the only two choices) Double-breasted relaxed fit periwinkle blue blazer Back vents Double welt hip pockets and singular welt chest pocket Butterfly and sleeve lining Fitted through body with button closure 52% Linen, 48% Cotton Fits true to size