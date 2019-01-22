Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Jacques Torres Chocolate

Big Kiss

$9.99
At Jacques Torres Chocolate
Let your sweetie know just what you're thinking with these succulent treats. These tasty lips say, "Kiss Me!" 4" x 4" Net Wt. 4oz (120g) Available in: Milk or Dark Chocolate. Featured Flavor: Milk Chocolate. Sold individually.
Featured in 1 story
Even Valentine's Day Haters Love These Candies
by Olivia Harrison