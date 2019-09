Martini & Rossi

Bianco Vermouth

$12.99

Martini Rosso is the market-leading red vermouth, the de facto standard or benchmark for the style, and the best-selling vermouth in the US market. Worldwide, however, Martini Bianco (introduced c. 1910) outsells Martini Rosso. Martini Extra Dry was introduced c. 1900 and has been extremely successful in the US market since World War II.