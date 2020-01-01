Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Eberjey

Betty Lola One-piece

$169.00
At Eberjey
Body: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex / Liner: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex -Retro style bandeau one piece -Moderate back coverage -Tie back closure -Removable bra s -Removable neck ties -Imported -Hand wash cold
Featured in 1 story
A Solution To the Bikini Vs. One-Piece Debate
by Eliza Huber