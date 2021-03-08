Better Love

Poseidon

Release your inner Greak God with our Poseidon C Ring! The Better Love Poseidon cock ring is an incredible and powerful sex toy for men who want to take their game to the next level. Worn by the man during lovemaking, the smooth silicone design comfortably fits all sizes, equipping him with long-lasting erection for amazing sensations for you. This Better Love penis ring features an easy-to-use control interface with 10 stimulation modes, keeping its promise of delivering the most erotic sensations in bedroom play. We recommend cleaning your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product. Highlights: 1 Motor Silicone ABS Battery Time: 70minutes Dimensions: 77.5 mm x 60 mm x 25.4 mm