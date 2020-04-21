Georgetown Cupcake

Best-seller Cupcakes

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

ONLY AT SAKS. A dozen of the most popular cupcakes flavors from Washington DC's celebrated bakery, made by hand and baked just prior to being sent. Includes: chocolate/vanilla, vanilla/chocolate, vanilla squared, chocolate squared, lava fudge, red velvet, carrot, lemon blossom, coconut, peanut butter fudge, toffee crunch and salted caramel. 12 cupcakesShelf life: 1 day room temperature, 3 weeks frozenTotal: 12" X 7" X 15"Baked in USASPECIAL PROCESSING & DELIVERY. This item ships from vendor and requires 2-3 business days of vendor processing time. Choose Rush delivery. Order will arrive within 4-5 business days from placement.