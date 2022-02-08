Magnolia Bakery

“best Of Magnolia Bakery” Date Night Sampler Pack

$45.00

At Magnolia Bakery

Ingredients Heavy Cream, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vanilla Instant Pudding, Water, Strawberries, 65% Chocolate Callets, Butter, Light Corn Syrup, Chocolate Cake (Butter, Eggs, Granulated Sugar, All Purpose Flour, Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Powder, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Milk). Storage Instructions for Nationwide Delivery Our world-famous pudding is made fresh daily, packed and shipped direct to you the same day. If you plan on enjoying later, refrigerate pudding immediately and for up to 24 hours after delivery. We recommend never freezing our pudding varieties. Our puddings are best enjoyed fresh within 24 hours of delivery. Our cupcakes arrive frozen to guarantee freshness. You may keep cupcakes in your freezer until you’re ready to serve them for up to one month after delivery. Before serving, remove the cupcakes from the freezer. Let the cupcakes stand at room temperature for 3-4 hours before enjoying. Our cupcakes are best served at room temperature as it creates a rich, moist, and delicious dessert. If you plan on storing the cupcakes after thawing, we recommend placing them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 48 hours. Allergens Wheat, Gluten, Dairy, Nuts, Milk, Eggs