Lovingly handpicked by Violet Blue, these stories are erotic gems, polished to perfection by an expert in erotica. The Best of Women's Erotica 2 is wildly sexy, super smart, and, highly readable. What makes an erotic story "best?" It has that something extra, and a good plot and characters that truly interest you and commands your interest during their trysts, triumphs, and erotic adventures. In the editor's own words, " The result of taking all five years' final selections, over one hundred stories, and choosing the very best--the ones I couldn't ever get out of my head, the ones that turned me (and others) on almost dangerously fast, like a match to gasoline--was worth the wait." Steamy encounters include Adrie Santos' nervy, cautious "Paid for the Pleasure," which scratches more than one itch as a girl decides to let a man pay her--to receive oral sex. And, just when you think you have gender play all wrapped up in a nice and tidy bow, Lee Cairney's "Cruising" takes you trolling with a lesbian late at night in a park where she doesn't belong. What happens to her anonymously in public is as surprising as it is incendiary. Meanwhile, across town, Scarlett French is looking out her "Rear Window," watching her male neighbor and his trick provide full, explicit service for her to enjoy. These are just a few of the carnal classics in this best and boldest of all women's erotica.