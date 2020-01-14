Kombrewcha

Berry Hibiscus Hard Kombucha

$14.29

The good things in life aren’t complicated. And neither is Kombrewcha. We’ve simply crafted a hard kombucha with organic ingredients, refreshing carbonation and brewed it to 4.4% ABV through natural fermentation. We set out to create a beverage for those seeking balance in life. Between alcohol and organic ingredients. Between taste and a healthy lifestyle. Between a refreshing drink and a revitalizing get-together. Simple yet complex. Sweet but also tart. The berry and hibiscus play off each other for a dry finish with a nuanced flavor.