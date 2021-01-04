Crate and Barrel

Bentgo Grey Salad Container

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Crate and Barrel

Build the ultimate salad in this clever and understated set. Fill the large grey container with greens, grains, pasta or fruit, then load the white three-compartment toppings tray with nuts, dried fruits, chopped vegetables and more. The tray can also hold small servings of leftovers or be removed altogether to accommodate premixed salads. Dressings are transported safely in the lidded sauce container. Top things off with the tightly sealed grey lid that holds a fork protected by a cutlery cover, with room to spare for a napkin as well.