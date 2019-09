Cascina degli Ulivi

'bellotti Bianco Semplicemente', 2017

The Natural wine godfather Stefano Bellotti made us fall in love with this affordable bottle of Cortese. His kids now run the estate and are killing it. Super bright, mineral Cortese. Naturally fermented and aged in in large Acacia wood tanks. This wine is ever so lightly sparkling, utterly refreshing, and bursting with personality.