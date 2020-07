Bellissima

Made from 100% organic Pinot Grigio grapes, this is an elegant, bright rosé, with hints of strawberry and grapefruit, and a soft, persistent foam. Uncorked at the very last minute, Bellissima Sparkling Rosé pairs perfectly with smoked salmon, shellfish, and seafood hor d’oeuvres such as tuna tartare, sushi, and sashimi.