Dylan's Candy Bar
Belgian Chocolate Covered Cake Pops & Gourmet Cookies
$55.00
At Dylan's Candy Bar
Chocolate and baked goods…what could be better? Our gourmet cake pops and cookies are dipped in chocolate and decorated with chocolate drizzle or various candies. Sent off in a cooling bag, this is a chocoholic’s perfect gift! All Fresh-Dipped items are shipped in coolers with ice packs to maintain freshness during transportation. This item has up to a 3-4 business day processing time (in addition to transit time)