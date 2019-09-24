Brooklyn Brew Shop

With their apartment-friendly beer-making kits, Erica Shea and Stephen Valand of the Brooklyn Brew Shop make it easy to craft artisanal beer – right in your own kitchen. Showcasing the finest barley, hops, yeast and spices, your all-natural home-crafted brew will taste as great as the premium artisanal beers served at the best brew pubs. Choose from Everyday IPA, Summer Wheat or Bruxelles Blonde. Step-by-step instructions guide you through every stage: the mash, the sparge, the boil, fermentation and bottling. Includes the specialty equipment and ingredients you’ll need for home-brewing, including enough grain, hops and yeast for your first batch. Additional equipment and ingredients required: 6-qt. pot, fine-mesh strainer, funnel, honey and ice. The entire brewing process takes approximately 30 days. Each mix produces 1 gal. beer. Equipment can be reused over and over to make more additional batches of beer. Made in the USA.