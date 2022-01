Manly Man Co

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Manly Man Co

Each bouquet's "vase" is a Manly Man pint glass and is pre-arranged, sealed and packaged fresh with oxygen absorbers in a stylish branded box. Our custom package design allows the bouquet to be delivered fully assembled and easily slide out to provide the ultimate gifting experience. Scroll below reviews section for more details.