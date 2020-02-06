Compartes

Beauty Vegan Organic Chocolate Bar Blueberry Almond

$9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Compartes

Compartés NEW Vegan Organic Paleo Chocolate Bar contains a proprietary superblend of plant-based goodness that can help naturally boost your collagen, topped with organic blueberries and organic almonds. With 75% Organic Cacao this luxury chocolate bar is Non-GMO, Soy Free, Refined Sugar Free, Non Dairy, and is the perfect healthy chocolate snack. Compartés Organic Plant-Based Collagen Boost Superblend Dark Chocolate Bar made from 75% Cocoa Vegan Organic Dark Chocolate that is Plant-Based, soy free, gluten free, paleo, Non-GMO and good for you... It can help rebuild and maintain collagen with our proprietary organic superblend of collagen boosting ingredients and is hand studded with gorgeous beauty boosting superfoods almonds and blueberries. Hyaluronic acid, Ashwagandha, Silica from Bamboo, Spirulina, Amla, Milk Thistle, Mangosteen and Calendula support skin health with antioxidant and anti-aging properties. The nutrition in almonds can help protect cells and skin from free-radicals. Almonds are packed with Vitamin E that helps skin look youthful, supple and healthy, and may reduce skin inflammation and redness. Blueberries, packed with Vitamin C, have high levels of antioxidants that may aid collagen production and can also help increase circulation to help your skin glow. This beauty bar is the ultimate treat, helping to maintain skin’s beauty while being absolutely delicious at the same time, all decorated by hand in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens.