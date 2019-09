Maison Louis Jadot

Beaujolais Villages 2017



Strong red purple in color, this wine offers aromas of red fruits, particularly cherry. On the palate, it is slightly spicy with a touch of grey pepper, licorice and rose flower. The whole wine is very well-balanced with nice acidity and tannins. Pair with terrines, charcuterie, grilled red meat, white fish, cheese or simply as the sole wine of a meal.