Seattle Chocolate

Bear Necessities Truffle Gift Box

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Seattle Chocolate

Everything delicious you need for the holiday season in one adorable gift box designed by artist Frida Clements. Featuring a very cozy bear enjoying a warm cup of cocoa, this collection of chocolate truffles makes a charming gift – or a seasonal stash for the whole household. Each box contains Dark Chocolate, Champagne, San Juan Sea Salt, and Milk Chocolate truffles.