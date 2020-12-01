United States
Seattle Chocolate
Bear Necessities Truffle Gift Box
$32.00
At Seattle Chocolate
Everything delicious you need for the holiday season in one adorable gift box designed by artist Frida Clements. Featuring a very cozy bear enjoying a warm cup of cocoa, this collection of chocolate truffles makes a charming gift – or a seasonal stash for the whole household. Each box contains Dark Chocolate, Champagne, San Juan Sea Salt, and Milk Chocolate truffles.