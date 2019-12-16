Bean Box

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

$68.00

EAN BOX SAMPLER GIFT SUBSCRIPTION: Every month Bean Box handpicks 4 gourmet dark roast coffees from Seattle’s top small-batch roasters. Experience a wide variety of single origin coffees and artfully-crafted blends. Every Bean Box includes nearly a half pound of freshly-roasted whole bean coffee, tasting notes, roaster profiles, brewing tips, and an artisan treat with free shipping. GUARANTEED FRESHNESS: Every coffee we ship is roasted to your order. This mean your cup is always filled with rich, delicious flavor. Many of our customers can’t believe how great freshly-roasted coffee tastes. You don’t have to travel to Seattle. We’ll bring a gourmet coffee experience to the comfort of your kitchen.