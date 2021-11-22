Beadoire Glass

Beadoire Glass Oyster Shell Trinket Dish

A truly unique gift, this Gilded Oyster Shell Trinket Dish would make a gorgeous and individual gift or self-indulgent treat! Each of these Oyster shells has been carefully hand embellished with decoupage paper, to create a perfect trinket dish in which to hold your rings, earrings or other special pieces of jewellery. Each dish is uniquely different. The reverse of each dish has been painted gold using liquid leaf and has a matching gilt edge carefully applied by hand around the inner rim of the shell before having gloss lacquer applied. The size of each Oyster shell measures approx. 8cm at it’s longest and comes nestled in a craft clear window box. It is tied off with string, a decorative glass pearl and 'The World is your Oyster' gift tag. A unique and beautiful gift for someone special. Particularly perfect for graduations, birthday gifts, best friend gifts, wedding anniversaries or simply as a 'just because I want it' gift for yourself.