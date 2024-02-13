Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
& Other Stories
Beaded Sterling Silver Hoops
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
Ana Luisa
Paris Twisted Hoop Earrings
BUY
$75.00
Ana Luisa
Otiumberg
Solid Gold Diamond Edge Square Huggie
BUY
$300.00
Otiumberg
LakaLuka
Personalized Hoop Earring
BUY
$53.08
$66.34
Etsy
Quince
White Sapphire Huggie Hoops
BUY
$99.90
Quince
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Beaded Sterling Silver Hoops
BUY
$79.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
High-waist Barrel Jeans
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Full Maxi Skirt With Tiered Hem
BUY
$251.00
ASOS
& Other Stories
Floral Lace Soft Bra
BUY
£27.00
& Other Stories
More from Earrings
Jenny Bird
Nouveaux Puff Earrings
BUY
$138.00
Revolve
Ana Luisa
Paris Twisted Hoop Earrings
BUY
$75.00
Ana Luisa
Otiumberg
Solid Gold Diamond Edge Square Huggie
BUY
$300.00
Otiumberg
Umara
18 Karat Solid Gold Flower Stud
BUY
$52.00
Umara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted