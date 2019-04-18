Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
J.Crew
Beaded Barrette In Rainbow Mini Stripe
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
How to guarantee a good hair day? Add this beaded clip with a rainbow stripe (a pattern you'll find throughout our summer collection).
Featured in 1 story
27 Barrettes To Wear On Your Next Bad Hair Day
by
Austen Tosone
Need a few alternatives?
Stradivarius
Velvet Bow
£7.99
from
Stradivarius
BUY
Sylvain Le Hen
Slim Barrette 023
$65.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Fruit Vintage
Chanel Vintage Logo Barrette
$328.16
from
Etsy
BUY
Evy Designs
Star And Crescent Moon Hair Slides
£21.00
from
Not On The High Street
BUY
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Sleeveless Embroidered Poplin Shirtdress
$168.00
$83.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Bomber Jacket
$168.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Embroidered Long-sleeve Midi Dress
$168.00
$100.80
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Smocked Ruffle Top In Liberty Ross Floral
C$114.50
C$103.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
