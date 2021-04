Milk Bar

B’day Truffle Dozen Box

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Milk Bar

B'Day Truffle Dozen Box We rolled all the childhood flavor of our signature cake into a single bite — no utensils needed. Made from Birthday Cake, these rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy goodies are coated in a barely-there white chocolate shell and rolled in B'Day sand. Includes one gift box of 12 B'Day Truffles. Ingredients SEE ALL INGREDIENTS