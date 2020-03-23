Witches of Weho

Basic Witch Potion No. 2 (3 Bottles)

At Nocking Point Wines

Blend: Grenache, Sangiovese Appellation: Washington State Winemaker: Sean Boyd Consulting Winemakers: Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney Release Date: June 1, 2019 Original Label Art By: Brian Brown Availability: 1,700 cases The story behind the wine: Nocking Point and the Witches of Weho are back at it! This wine is what you’ve all been waiting for…a Potion No.2…this time in pink! Just in time for summer, this blend of Grenache and Sangiovese brings together two of the most fruity and delicious grapes for a rosé that is made for all day consumption by the pool or anywhere else you relax (or party) all summer long! Order yours today in boxes of two, three, six, or twelve bottles.