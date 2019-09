Caledonia Spirits

Barr Hill Gin

$29.99

At Addy Bassin's MacArthur Beverages

Barr Hill Gin is our ode to the hardworking bees of the Northeast. Each batch is distilled in our custom-built botanical extraction still. The juniper-forward botanicals are brought to a perfect balance by the floral depth of the raw honey. The results are distinctive and unparalleled. How do we extract such complexity from simple raw materials? Our secrets are kept in the hive.