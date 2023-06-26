Nespresso

An ice fit The Barista Ice Tray is sculpted for your kitchen, and for your coffee. Dressed up in stripes, these ice cubes are designed by Frederico Peri and add a touch of modernity to all your coffee creations. Crafted to last longer, the nine ice cubes are 30g each. They’re just the right size for your every recipe, so your drink is always perfectly balanced. It’s iced coffee, carved to your liking. Capacity: 9 ice cubes of 30gr each Dimensions: height 26mm, length 146mm, width 119mm Dishwasher resistant Ref. 129927