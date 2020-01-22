Giles

Balloon Sleeve Organza Gown

$6923.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

This cream Kristen GILES gown is by British designer Giles Deacon who turned his creative practice to haute couture – the most elevated form of clothes making – in 2016. Exclusive to MATCHESFASHION, it’s crafted from ethereal silk organza, which billows at the balloon sleeves and the tiered skirt with a sense of timeless romanticism, and fastens with a back zip and cuff press studs. Style it with embellished accessories to honour the label’s refined spirit.