Sir The Label

Aya Semi-sheer Maxi Dress

$585.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Switch up your dress rotation with the Aya maxi dress from SIR. The semi-sheer, ribbed-knit style has a fitted silhouette and features a waist cutout with an adjustable drawstring, material: 100% viscose care instructions: dry clean self-ties Made in China Designer colour name: Chocolat Runs small, please see Size & Fit tab