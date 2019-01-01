Art Of Tea

Award Winning Tea Sampler

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Art Of Tea

Now you can try some of our award winners in one set. Each unique tea is packed in a convenient tin and bundled together in an attractive gift box. Each tea sample contains around 1oz or 5-7 servings. This sampler pack* contains: Green Pomegranate, Tuscany, 9:00 PM & Passionfruit Jasmine. *Includes one box of our Art of Tea Filter Bags *Selection Subject to Change Based on Availability