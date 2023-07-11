Audio-Technica

At-lp60x-bk Fully Automatic Belt-drive Stereo Turntable

input voltage：100 -240V Experience the high fidelity audio of vinyl Fully automatic belt drive turntable operation with 2 speeds: 33 1/3, 45 RPM Anti resonance, die cast aluminum platter Redesigned tone arm base and head shell for improved tracking and reduced resonance Ac adapter handles AC/DC conversion outside of the chassis, reducing noise in the signal chain Includes: detachable RCA output cable (3.5 mm male to dual RCA male), 45 RPM adapter, and removable hinged dust cover Whether you’re just getting into records, rediscovering a record collection long since buried away or simply adding a turntable to complete your system, the AT-LP60X fully automatic belt-drive turntable is an excellent choice. This affordable, easy-to-use turntable plays both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records and, with its built-in switchable phonon preamp, can be connected directly to your home stereo, powered speakers, computer and other components, whether they have a dedicated phonon input or not. An update of the popular AT-LP60, the ATLP60X features a redesigned tone arm base and head shell to improve tracking and reduce resonance. Noise is further reduced by the inclusion of an AC adapter that moves the AC/DC conVersion outside of the chassis where its impact on the signal chain is limited. Audio-Technical has been a leader in phonon cartridge design for more than 50 years, and that expertise shows in the AT-LP60X’s Dual Magnet cartridge with replaceable stylus. The cartridge is integrated into the head shell for assured performance and ease of setup. The turntable comes with a detachable RCA output cable (3. 5 mm male to dual RCA male), 45 RPM adapter, and a removable hinged dust cover. It is available in black (AT-LP60X-BK), brown/black (AT-LP60X-BW), gunmetal/black (AT-LP60X-GM), and red/black (AT-LP60X-RD).