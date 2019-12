Seattle Chocolate

Assorted Truffles

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Seattle Chocolates

This deluxe Assorted Truffle Collection includes 15 Seattle Chocolates' all natural truffle flavors. In this colorful mix you'll find Dark Sea Salt Toffee, Peanut Butter, Coconut Sea Salt, Peanut Brittle, Hiker’s Trail Mix, Champagne, Cappuccino Crunch, Pink Bubbly, Dark Chocolate, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Espresso, Blackberry Crème, Tukwila Hazelnut, Salted Almond, Milk chocolate).