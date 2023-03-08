David's Cookies

Assorted Mini Cookies

MOST IRRESISTIBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES. Hey ya’ll! Are you planning on hosting an afternoon tea or fancy a morning treat? Treat your guests with David's Mini Cookies and watch them disappear in seconds! With crispy-edges and chewy-centers, David's Chip Cookies are sure to be your next party favorite! 3 DELIGHTFUL FLAVORS. Why commit to one kind of cookie, when you can enjoy a batch of 3 flavors? With the heavenly flavors of Chocolate Chip, Chocolate and White Chocolate Chip and Red Velvet Cookies, everyone who tries them will agree that they’re out-of-this-world delicious! FRESH AND DELICIOUS. David's Chocolate Cookies are made from only the finest and freshest ingredients. Also, all our cookies are freshly baked and ship the same day we bake them, so everybody who enjoys David's Gourmet Cookies will think they came from your own home oven! COMES IN A NICE GIFTING TIN. Gifting something delicious creates an experience anybody won't forget. So, we have packed 54 amazingly delicious mini cookies in a Memphis design tin, ready to be gift-giving. From holidays, birthdays and Christmas to business and thank you gifts, show your appreciation with these tasty cookie snacks baked with love from David's Cookies! SWEET SATISFACTION GUARANTEED. We strive to create lasting memories for our customers. But in a rare case if you aren’t "5 STARS HAPPY" simply let us know and enjoy 100% cash back. So now is a great time to enjoy mouthwatering, gourmet cookies! CHOOSE US TODAY!