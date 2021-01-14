Godiva

Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box

Delight loved ones with a chocolate gift of our legendary Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box. Gourmet chocolates presented in an elegant gold gift box will thrill lucky friends and family. DETAILS Our 19-piece Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box is an exquisite mix of treasured chocolate pieces, featuring milk chocolates, dark chocolates, and white chocolates with delectable fillings like silky ganaches, creamy pralinés, rich caramels, fruits, and nuts. This box includes GODIVA favorites like Milk Chocolate Praliné Heart, our signature creamy smooth praliné in a milk chocolate shell and Dark Caramel Embrace, a chewy-soft center of premium chocolate caramel enrobed in dark chocolate. White chocolate lovers will find our beloved Raspberry Star, refreshing raspberry puree within creamy-sweet white chocolate, plus several more luscious flavors. We've also added our Almond Marquise, whole roasted almond with almond praliné in a milk chocolate shell; and our Lady Godiva piece, creamy white chocolate ganache laced with exotic Madagascan Bourbon vanilla, wonderfully balanced by a crisp, dark chocolate shell. This classic chocolate box makes an outstanding gift idea for Valentine's Day, anniversaries, and holidays. It's also a decadent dessert idea for your next soiree. Just remember to save one for yourself!