Godiva

Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, Spring Ribbon, 32 Pc.

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Godiva

Details Share our 32-piece Spring Assorted Chocolate Gift Box for Easter, spring birthdays or Mother's Day! This exquisite, limited-edition chocolate box features a floral design with a pink ribbon and holds an assortment of our best classic chocolates and limited-edition flavors. Delight loved ones with creamy milk chocolates, rich dark chocolates, and sweet white chocolates in luscious flavors like Peach Sorbet and Pecan Caramel Duet. Perfect for Easter baskets, too! This collection includes Milk Chocolate Ganache Chicks and White Chocolate Hazelnut Chicks. All the chocolate lovers in your life will enjoy this delectable gift of gourmet chocolates created for spring celebrations. Make it a happy Easter, a decadent birthday or the ultimate Mother's Day celebration with this exceptional chocolate gift. Box measures 12.36" x 9" x 1.5". Weight: 13.7 oz OU-D