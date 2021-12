Harry & David

Artisan Macarons

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Harry & David

Enjoy this luxurious selection of delicious macaron cookies, made with only the finest ingredients. Handcrafted from scratch without preservatives, these macarons have a light, airy texture and a creamy center. This collection arrives in a stylish teal box with 12 exquisite flavors, including sweet pistachio, rich raspberry, classic vanilla, and so much more.