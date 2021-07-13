BoroughBox

Artisan Food & Drink Gift Hamper

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boroughbox

The Hamper version of our signature Artisan Food & Drink Gift Box; with an assortment of food and drink items from fantastic selected independent producers. Tea, smoked cheese, red onion biscotti, award winning chocolate and more are included in this artisan hamper. Our Artisan Food & Drink Gift Hamper is a fantastic gift for an individual who is passionate about high quality food from independent producers: the artisan twist in this collection is the flavour profiles from the producers. A new favourite will be discovered, like the lemon drop chilli jam as an accompaniment to cheese! Looking for a more traditional food and drink gift? Check out our Traditional Food & Drink Gift Hamper for a classic food and drink gift from independent producers with traditional flavours. WHAT'S INSIDE* Riondo Prosecco by Spago Nero 75cl. Riondo Prosecco by Spago Nero 75cl from Borough Wines. Borough Wines began life as a small stall on London’s Borough Market in 2002. Today there are six Borough Wines shops London-wide, they offer classic wines not available on the high street. This bottle is a a light, slightly sparkling style of Prosecco, with lovely fruit concentration and notes of pear, lemon and ripe apple. Roqberry Roqberry Mixed Tea and Infusions Assortment 10 Bags 25g. 10 of Roqberry's favourite flavours and infusions in one gorgeous box. You can try each and see for yourself which one is your favourite! Salted Caramel Chocolate Biscuits 100g by Artisan du Chocolat. A box of eight individually wrapped crumbly, toffee-sweet, slightly saline, milk or dark chocolate-rich biscuits. These mouth-watering biccies come with a serious warning risk of obsessive dunking. 72% Cocoa Bar 80g by Island Chocolate. From seed to bean, Island Chocolate are passionate about high quality, delicious, smooth chocolate. From humble origins of making and producing chocolate on family run farms on the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; this chocolate is not to be missed. Godminster Oak Smoked Organic Vintage Cheddar 200g. A wonderful smoked cheese from Godminster, they have hand-wrapped it in a muslin cloth and it has won many awards previously; probably because their cheese is made from the cows in Somerset on Godminster Farm. The cheese is creamy, smokey and perfect with crackers. Great British Biscotti Co Red Onion Marmalade & Walnut Biscotti 100g. These twice baked biscuits make an ideal accompaniment to cheese and charcuterie. This delightful savoury biscuit with rich red onion marmalade and crunchy walnut pieces. Single Variety Lemon Drop Chilli Jam 220g. This is one of our favourites at BoroughBox HQ, the flavour is citrusy, hot and fresh all coming through from the lemon drop chillies. Great Taste Two Star Award Winner 2018. *Occasionally some products may change due to the limited volumes of product that our producers can make. We will always replace any item that is unavailable with a similar item of greater or equal value that meets the exceptionally high standards that a product needs to make it into a BoroughBox.