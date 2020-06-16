Shu Uemura

Art Of Hair Muroto Volume Shampoo

Revitalise fine, flat hair with the Shu Uemura Art of Hair Muroto Volume Shampoo. The lightweight formula is infused with depsea water, an ingredient sourced deep within the Pacific Rim off the Japan coast that remains pure and rich in minerals. Designed to add body and elevation to finer hair types, the volumising shampoo helps to create a long-lasting boost with a weightless feel. The formula effectively cleanses the hair and scalp fibres while the rich lather diffuses a refreshing oceanic perfume experience to relax the senses.