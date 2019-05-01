Tesco Finest

Argentinian Malbec Rose

£7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Tesco

Produced in Argentina's eminent region of Mendoza this Malbec Rosé has been carefully blended with small amounts of Torrontes and Chardonnay. This has resulted in a dry yet soft style with red fruit aromas and complex juicy flavours of white peach, red berry and hints of lychee. Enjoy this wine chilled with light salads, grilled prawns and barbecues. Store in a cool, dark place.