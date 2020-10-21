Apple

Apple Watch Se Gps Aluminum

$279.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.Apple Watch SE requires an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later.1ISO standard 22810:2010. Appropriate for shallow-water activities like swimming. Submersion below shallow depth and high-velocity water activities not recommended.2The irregular rhythm notification is not designed for people who have been previously diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib).