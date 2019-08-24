Amazon

Anna And Sarah Dried Turkish Apricots In Resalable Bag, 2 Lbs.

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

DRIED JUMBO-SIZE APRICOTS: Natural source of energy, the best quality Turkish Malatya Apricots. Always better option to stop food cravings. Comes in a resealable bag and always fresh! . NUTRITIOUS HEALTHY SNACKS: High in fiber, rich source of antioxidants, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium and iron. Suitable for vegetarian, vegan, raw diets and good for weight control. NO SUGAR ADDED: Natural taste, suitable for vegetarian, vegan, raw diets and good for weight control. STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS: Store in a cool, dry area- after opening, place in tightly sealed airtight or heavy-duty plastic bag. Refrigeration is recommended in hot, humid environments. COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Malatya, TURKEY. - Anna and Sarah brings healthy snacks and super nutritious nuts and dried fruits from nature into your bags and onto your table.