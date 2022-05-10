United States
Charles & Keith
Ankle Strap Platform Sandals – Black
$59.00
At Charles & Keith
Elevate your look this season with our chunky platform sandals which strike a good balance between style and sass. The adjustable ankle strap and sturdy 9cm platform heel ensure a comfortable fit all-day long. These bold black heels are perfect for an evening out. We would love to see you pair them with a ribbed bodycon mini dress and a clutch bag.