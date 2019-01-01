Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Alpha Beta® Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA facial cleansing gel that exfoliates, removes makeup and impurities, and washes away bacteria while toning and smoothing skin with the power of hydroxy acids for a deeper cleanse.Solutions for:- Dryness- Pores- OilinessIf you want to know moreYoull love this cleanser as much as you love our Alpha Beta® Peel. Dr. Dennis Gross uses alpha and beta hydroxy acids, plus state-of-the-art cleansing ingredients, to create a rich, cushiony lather to ensure that the skin feels deeply cleansed, yet soft and balanced. It is great for all skin types, even dry skin, as it is formulated without the harsh, stripping effects of soaps and sulfates.ttWhat it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This natural, plant-based product is vegan, cruelty-free, pH-balanced, and formulated without soap and fragrance. It is gentle and safe for use around the eyes. Dr. Gross spent four years perfecting this formula as a first-step before using the cult-favorite Alpha Beta® Peel. His mantra: never strip your skin and throw it off balance.Beauty tips:Cleanse, peel, moisturize with the Alpha Beta collection: - Pull your hair back and enjoy massaging the rich lather over your entire face, neck, and décolleté. - Helps with keratosis pilaris on the body- Treats back acne and breakouts on the chestttResearch results:In a consumer study after 1 day:- 100% agreed the product thoroughly cleansed their skin- 98% agreed the product did not leave their skin feeling oily or shiny- 93% agreed their skin looked and felt soft and smooth - 93% agreed their skin felt balancedtt