Califia Farms

Almond Milk, Original Barista Blend, 32 Oz (pack Of 6)

$22.74

Buy Now Review It

We specially formulated a version of our beloved Almond Milk, just for Baristas! Easily create full-bodied foam and better latte art (better stretching) Smooth & Delicious Only 70 calories per serving Shelf stable, Soy free, dairy free, gluten free, carrageenan free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan We get how vital that creaminess and stretch (aka, latte art) is for the pro and at-home barista. That's why we specially crafted this Almondmilk with full-bodied goodness for our espresso lovers.