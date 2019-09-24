Goodmylk Co.

Almond Latte Creamer

PURE ALMOND POWDER LATTE CREAMER: Create frothy, creamy, delicious, almond based lattes everyday with Almond Latte Creamer by Goodmylk Co. Those familiar with the Goodmylk Co. brand know that quality and fresh ingredients run at the core of the company, no compromises. 3 FRESH INGREDIENTS: Sprouted Almonds, Maple Sugar, Himalayan Sea Salt - that’s it! Fully shelf stable. DIRECTIONS: Add one tablespoon latte creamer to your hot coffee, espresso, smoothies, or hot tea. Wherever you enjoy fresh almond milk, this latte creamer can shine! Dissolves immediately after light stirring. KETO FRIENDLY: This dairy-free latte creamer is an alternative for those who follow keto, paleo, plant-based (vegan), vegetarian, lactose-free, and/or diabetic diets. 20 SERVINGS PER TIN: Goodmylk Co. is a great value compared to other dairy-free coffee creamers like: Coffee Mate, Laird’s Superfood, Vital Proteins, Rising Tide, Coconut Cloud, Thrive Market, Unicreamer.