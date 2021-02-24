Rebdolls

“all The Right Places” Long Sleeve Crop Top & High Waisted Pants Set

$55.00 $41.25

Update your closet with this sexy matching set. Be the most with the least effort in this easy, chic plus size set. This two-piece plus size set features a long sleeve crop top and matching high waisted pants. Perfect for lounging or going out. Dress it up with its some strappy heels/booties, an oversized jacket, and your go to mini clutch. Dress it down with your freshest sneakers, a trendy baseball cap, and golden hoops. The options are endless! Pattern Type: Solid Neck: Turtleneck Sleeves: Long Sleeve Details: Turtleneck, Long Sleeve Crop Top and Matching High Waisted, Wide Leg Pants Set Material: 97% Polyester, 3% Stretch Occasion: Going Out, Casual, Loungewear, Date Night, Brunch Season: Fall/Winter Fabric Weight: Medium Designed In New York City, Made In The Dominican Republic. About Maria Gimena: Chest: 38DD Waist: 35 Hips: 50 Height: 5’8 Wearing Size Large