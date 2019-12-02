Bottle Bright

All Natural, Water Bottle & Reservoir Cleaning Tablets

All natural cleaning tablet: biodegradable, chlorine free, and environmentally safe. Absolutely no contest against other bleach based cleaners. Perfect for coffee tumblers & water bottles: removes stubborn stains and odours giving your tumbler or bottle a new and fresh look and smell. No scrubbing required: Great for cleaning stainless steel bottles and mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes at camp, hard to clean plastic containers and bottles. Travel & camping ready: individually packaged with no extra equipment required means you can clean your containers basically anywhere.