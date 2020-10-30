Harvey Nichols

Alcohol-free Sparkling Chardonnay

£10.00

At Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols Sparkling Chardonnay is a refreshing non-alcoholic sparkling wine made for us by Maggie Beer. A non-alcoholic wine made from the juice of Chardonnay grapes, Sparkling Chardonnay has the bead of Champagne and the mouth feel of a good wine. Aromas of passionfruit and sweet mango are complemented on the palate with ripe papaya and guava flavours, finishing with a crisp, dry note of fresh lime. Thought to suit those times when you want to drink with pleasure but avoid the alcohol effect, this refreshing drink is very food-friendly and will accompany fresh oysters, white fish and perfectly ripe soft cheese very well. Best enjoyed chilled and served in a champagne flute, it can also make a great alcohol-free spritzer when mixed with mineral water and crushed mint. £1.33 per 100.00ml