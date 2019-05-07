AHAVA

" DERMUD NOURISHING BODY CREAM - Relieves painfully dry, rough, cracked or coarse skin - Locks in moistures, to help protect and heal skin - Made with patented ‘leave-on’, mineral-rich Dead Sea mud- formulated for daily use Relieve painfully dry, itchy, scaling skin with our mineral-enriched body cream made with Dead Sea mud. Its powerful, natural ingredients locks moisture in so skin feels rejuvenated and smooth again. - Therapeutic Dead Sea mud helps reduce inflammation to soften and soothe skin - Long-lasting cream formula made with jojoba seed oil seals in moisture - Vitamin E helps protect skin cells to provide lasting hydration KEY BENEFITS Moisturizing Nourishing Smoothing THIS PRODUCT IS Hypoallergenic Vegan Paraben-free HOW TO USE Apply liberally on clean skin after bath or shower. Aqua (Mineral Spring Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Ceteareth-30 &- Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Propanediol (Corn derived Glycol), Silt (Dead Sea Mud), Caprylyl Glycol &- Chlorphenesin &- Phenoxyethanol, Zinc Oxide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract &- Propylene Glycol &- Aqua (Water), Maris Aqua (Dead Sea Water), Peg-40 Stearate, Dimethicone, Parfum (Fragrance), Sorbitan Tristearate, Allantoin, Lactic Acid, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool. " Brand Story AHAVA is the definitive Dead Sea Minerals beauty expert. All AHAVA products contain Osmoter - an exclusive, perfectly-balanced blend of Dead Sea Minerals that recharge, rehydrate and illuminate skin.