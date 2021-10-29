Sugarfina

Advent Calendar

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Meet the advent calendar that’s every bit as magical as, well, Santa’s Workshop. Behind those festive doors, it’s got 24 envelopes that guide the way to the day’s treat. There are candies and confections of all sorts inside, sourced from across Europe. (Birthday Cake Caramels, Clementine Bears, and Heavenly Sours are just a taste.) It’s a sweet surprise that’ll delight grown-ups and kiddos alike—and with that whimsical packaging, you can skip the wrapping.