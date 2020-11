Reese's

Advent Calendar

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hershey's

Description You know that time of year when Christmas is so close you can almost taste it? Well, why wait? REESE’S Advent Calendar lets you do your Christmas countdown in the tastiest way possible with a fun and festive mix of REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and REESE’S PIECES Candy. Twenty-four windows offer 24 surprises, a perfect way to savor the season.